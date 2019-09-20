Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP) stated in Paris, France, on Wednesday that the country will have to present written proposals for the conditions and implementation of the so-called Irish backstop by the end of the month, drawing attention all across the European Union.

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has clarified that no deadline has been set for the withdrawal proposals of the United Kingdom.

“If we don’t have them by then, then the issue is settled,” he commented to reporters in conjunction with his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A European Commission spokesperson clarified later that no deadline has been set for the proposals. It had already become evident that the statement represented the views of Finland and France, rather than the joint position of all EU member states.

“If there are no exact dates, then there’s also no deadline,” the spokesperson said when asked for a comment on the deadline proposed by Rinne. They also acknowledged that “every day is meaningful”.

The Guardian had previously estimated that the “ultimatum” is “highly problematic” for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, particularly because it falls on the eve of the party conference of the Conservatives.

“Johnson would be wary of showing his hand at such a sensitive point given the potentially negative reaction by his party to any movement towards the EU’s demands on the backstop,” it wrote.

The publicity received by the statement is explained in part by the fact that the presidency of the Council of the EU is held by Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi