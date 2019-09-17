YLE on Sunday revealed that the tentative agreement would see the cuts implemented not across the board but with an emphasis on certain subsidies. The government has previously stated that the cuts will be targeted at subsidies with a detrimental impact on the environment.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT has reportedly reached a tentative agreement on the details of its plan to slash 100 million euros’ worth of business subsidies.

Mauri Pekkarinen (Centre), a Member of the European Parliament, believes the subsidy system contains at least one blatant flaw: the tax rebates available primarily to large manufacturing companies.

“The energy tax rate is in the lowest category for the manufacturing industry. The industry is also getting roughly 230 million euros in energy tax rebates, which includes roughly 70 million euros in rebates related to the use of fossil coal, oil, natural gas and peat,” he explained to Uusi Suomi on Monday.

Pekkarinen served as the chairperson of a parliamentary task force that failed to find a consensus on how to cut or re-allocate the subsidies during the previous electoral term.

He on Monday confirmed that he believes the tax rebates for use of fossil fuels should be abolished altogether, calling the practice “silly”.

Agricultural businesses, he added, are also entitled to tax rebates for the use of fossil fuels, although the rebates are not as substantial as those available to manufacturing industries. “It’s corny that you’re trying to reduce emissions but reward the use of fossil fuels.”

Prime Minister Antti Rinne’s (SDP) government is committed to stepping up the emissions guidance in energy production by abolishing the industrial energy tax rebate scheme and reducing the rate of the tax category towards the minimum allowed by the European Union.

“The overhaul will be carried out with cost neutrality over a transition period,” the programme reads.

Pekkarinen reminded that reducing the rate of the tax category to the minimum allowed level would be beneficial because it would also benefit other companies than large manufacturing companies. “If a company is paying less than 60,000 euros a year in energy tax, it’s not entitled to any rebates at all,” he explained.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi