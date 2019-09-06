YLE on Thursday reported that the Finns Party has seen its popularity increase by 1.0 percentage point to 20.6 per cent and the National Coalition Party by 0.6 percentage points to 17.4 per cent since mid-August.

POPULAR SUPPORT for the two largest opposition parties has continued to creep up in Finland, shows the latest opinion poll commissioned by YLE.

The only opposition party to record a decrease in popular support was the Christian Democrats, which is currently polling at 3.4 per cent, according to the public broadcasting company.

The Social Democratic Party, meanwhile, was the only member of the ruling five-party coalition to register an up-tick in popular support, climbing from 16.3 to 16.9 per cent between August and September.

The Green League, the Centre Party, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party all saw their popularity take a dip – the first dropping from 15.1 to 14.6 per cent, the second from 12.6 to 11.6 per cent, the third from 8.7 to 8.1 per cent and the fourth from 4.3 to 3.8 per cent.

The ruling parties thereby have a combined support rating of 55 per cent.

Tuomo Turja, the research director at Taloustutkimus, highlighted that the Finns Party appears to have gained popular support almost exclusively at the expense of the Centre Party, which is presumably scratching its head at the lack of upward momentum generated by its ongoing leadership race.

“Maybe it was a bit of a surprise that the rise in support for the Finns Party has come so clearly from one party, namely the Centre,” he stated to YLE.

Taloustutkimus interviewed a total of 2,440 people for the poll between 12 August and 3 September.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi