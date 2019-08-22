Orpo urged Halla-aho in a speech given earlier this week to bear in mind that the popularity of the right-wing party comes with the responsibility to defend democracy and rules-based society in Finland.

JUSSI HALLA-AHO , the chairperson of the Finns Party, has offered his thoughts on the message directed at him by his fellow opposition leader, Petteri Orpo of the National Coalition.

“I truly hope that he doesn’t let the thinking that fomenting violence is a feather in your cap to spread among the Finns Party,” he stated, referring to a statement made a couple of years ago by Ano Turtiainen (PS).

Turtiainen in 2015 said the Finnish Red Cross (SPR) is “our worst enemy” and encouraged the public to continue carrying out “elimination missions” at the “main locations” of SPR. Reception centres ran by the humanitarian aid organisation had earlier been targeted in attempted arsons and sabotage attacks.

He was found guilty and fined for public incitement to an offence. Turtiainen commented on his conviction after winning a seat in the Finnish Parliament in April, saying is not a problem but “a feather in his cap in this group”.

Halla-aho said Orpo’s remark was nonetheless unwarranted.

“This is quite a crazy claim. I don’t know what he meant by it,” he commented in an interview on YLE Radio 1 on Thursday. “I don’t remember any of our members fomenting violence.”

He added that he thinks it is miserable if the chairperson of such a large political party has nothing more important to talk about than nitpicking the statements of individual members of the Finns Party.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi