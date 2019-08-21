The Ministry of Finance has reportedly significantly slashed the increase in funding for higher education institutions proposed – in accordance with the government programme – by the Ministry of Education and Culture.

LI ANDERSSON (Left Alliance), the Minister of Education, has expressed her puzzlement with the amendments made to the education section of the draft budget by the Ministry of Finance.

Kansan Uutiset revealed on Tuesday that the Ministry of Finance has not only reduced the funding but also amended the justification for financial requirements and materiality expectations. The Ministry of Finance, for example, deleted a mention of addressing growing inequalities and added one of commercialising innovations.

“This is very peculiar behaviour,” Andersson stated to YLE on Wednesday.

“I was quite surprise when this came out. If we’re talking about education policy contents and objectives, the best experts in the whole country are certainly found in the Ministry of Education and Culture.”

Andersson added that the priority must now be to determine why the amendments were made and to ensure the government is capable of making decision in its upcoming budget session that reflect the fact that education policy is the most effective form of employment policy in Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi