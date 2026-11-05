The figure marked the third consecutive annual record and continued a rise that has seen reported cases more than double since 2020. Police registered 1,808 suspected hate crimes in 2024.

Police in Finland received 1,941 reports of suspected hate crimes in 2025, an increase of seven per cent from the previous year and the highest figure since comparable records began in 2008, according to the Police University College.

Add Helsinki Times as a preferred source on Google (opens Google in a new tab)

Around 70 per cent of reports involved hostility or prejudice towards a person's ethnic or national background. These cases increased by nine per cent from 2024, accounting for more than 1,300 suspected offences.

The most common incidents involved members of Finland's majority population targeting ethnic or national minorities. Defamation was the most frequently recorded suspected offence in this category.

Among foreign nationals, Syrian citizens faced the highest rate of suspected hate crimes linked to ethnic or national background relative to their population, according to the report.

Religion or belief formed the second most common category of suspected hate crime motives, followed closely by sexual orientation. Each accounted for slightly less than a tenth of reports, while disability-related prejudice featured in just over eight per cent.

Reports involving religion or belief increased by approximately 20 per cent compared with 2024. Muslims were the most frequently targeted religious group.

The Police University College also recorded an increase in suspected hate crimes involving gender-related motives.

Researcher Jenita Rauta said the figures did not establish whether hate crime itself had increased at the same rate as police reports.

“The increase may reflect a rise in actual hate crime, more active reporting of offences than before, or improved identification of hate motives,” Rauta said in a statement published by the Police University College.

She added that the available evidence did not establish which explanation contributed most to the increase.

Men accounted for 58 per cent of complainants and women for 42 per cent. People aged between 15 and 24 formed the largest age group among victims.

Suspected assaults most frequently affected male victims, while women most commonly reported suspected defamation.

Nearly 40 per cent of complainants knew the suspected perpetrator before the incident. In approximately 30 per cent of cases, the suspect was unknown to the victim.

Public places, including streets, featured prominently among reported incidents.

Helsinki accounted for 22 per cent of all suspected hate crime reports, followed by Vantaa, Espoo, Turku and Tampere.

When researchers adjusted the figures for population size, the municipality of Lieto recorded a higher reporting rate than Helsinki. The report noted that differences in police recording practices might partly explain the result.

The Police University College also examined the possible influence of international conflicts on relations between population groups.

Its report identified Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East as developments associated with tensions across European societies.

Researchers referred to concerns about antisemitism, anti-Muslim hostility and other forms of harassment and discrimination linked to political and international divisions.

The report also identified online hate speech and disinformation among factors affecting the social climate.

“Prejudices and divisions present in society can also be reflected in crime,” Rauta said.

She called for sustained efforts to strengthen equality, inclusion and safety in communities.

The annual statistics cover suspected offences reported to police rather than crimes established through court convictions. Researchers have monitored the figures using comparable methods since 2008.

HT