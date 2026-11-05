The ship's Russian captain, Andrei Maksimenko , 57, received a prison sentence of three years and six months. Azerbaijani boatswain Vusal Majidov , 48, was sentenced to two years and ten months.

Helsinki District Court sentenced two crew members of the cargo ship Fitburg to prison on Thursday, after finding them guilty of aggravated sabotage linked to damage to undersea telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Finland on 31 December 2025.

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The court also ordered the men to pay approximately €2 million in compensation for damage and investigation costs, according to Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

Both defendants denied committing any crime during the trial. The court ordered their immediate detention following the verdict, replacing travel restrictions imposed during the proceedings.

According to the court's findings, the Fitburg dragged its anchor chain and anchor stock along the seabed for approximately 130 kilometres over several hours while sailing outside Finnish territorial waters.

The equipment crossed nine telecommunications and electricity cables connecting Finland with other countries, as well as a gas pipeline. Two telecommunications cables sustained damage, while the remaining infrastructure faced the risk of damage.

Investigators established that the anchor had been secured when the vessel departed St Petersburg on 30 December 2025. The court found that someone lowered it before the ship left Russian territorial waters.

The anchor's locking mechanism was functioning, and investigators identified drag marks extending towards the Russian maritime boundary.

The court concluded that the captain and boatswain knew the anchor was dragging along the seabed.

Although prosecutors did not claim that Maksimenko personally ordered the anchor lowered or that Majidov participated in lowering it, judges found both responsible for allowing the vessel to continue its journey.

Majidov also actively contributed to the ship continuing to drag the anchor for approximately two hours after Finnish authorities first contacted the crew.

The court determined that the actions deliberately endangered infrastructure essential to society and that the limited damage resulted from chance.

Judges imposed a longer sentence on Maksimenko because of his responsibility for the vessel's navigation and operations.

The court dismissed a separate charge of aggravated interference with telecommunications, ruling that the offence was already covered by the aggravated sabotage conviction.

The defendants had challenged Finland's jurisdiction because the incidents occurred outside Finnish territorial waters. The court rejected their argument, finding that the intentional offences had consequences in Finland.

The three-judge panel reached a unanimous decision following eight days of hearings between September and October.

The ruling is not final and remains subject to appeal.

HT