The proportion reached 71 per cent, compared with 57 per cent in September 2025, even though the total number of transactions handled by estate agents declined.

Digital property transactions are gaining ground across Finland, with more than seven in ten sales of existing housing company shares handled by estate agents completed electronically in September 2026, according to figures released by Digital housing transaction DIAS.

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Figures published by DIAS, using data from Statistics Finland, show that the share of digital transactions increased in every region monitored separately by the national statistical agency during the first nine months of 2026.

Northern Finland recorded the largest increase, with the proportion of electronic transactions rising by 17 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

The Helsinki metropolitan area and its surrounding municipalities each recorded increases of approximately 15 percentage points.

Despite the nationwide growth, differences remain between regions. In some areas, more than 80 per cent of estate agents' housing company share transactions now take place electronically.

Elsewhere, digital transactions account for approximately half of sales, with the remainder still completed through bank branches.

The figures indicate that buyers and sellers are increasingly completing property transactions online rather than attending meetings at banks to finalise purchases.

Between January and September, the number of digital housing company share transactions increased by 9 per cent compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

During the same period, the overall number of housing company share sales handled by estate agents fell by approximately 11 per cent.

The figures show that electronic transactions increased their share of the market even while the total volume of estate agent sales contracted.

DIAS also reported an increase in digital transactions during October, which became the platform's third-busiest month for property sales.

Estate agents completed 3,049 transactions through the DIAS platform during the month, including 2,274 housing company share sales and 775 property transactions.

The latter category includes detached houses, holiday homes and land plots.

The number of digital housing company share transactions in October remained close to the level recorded in the same month last year.

Digital property transactions, by contrast, increased by 18 per cent compared with October 2025.

Across the first ten months of 2026, the total number of housing company share and property transactions completed through DIAS increased by 12 per cent from the corresponding period last year.

The DIAS figures cover transactions completed through its digital platform and do not represent all property sales in Finland.

The regional comparison measures the proportion of estate agent transactions conducted electronically, rather than changes in property prices or the total value of homes sold.

HT