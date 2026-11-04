Authorities announced on 4 November that they had seized around 80 kilograms of cocaine and identified 14 suspects, 12 of whom remain in custody.

Finnish Customs has uncovered an international criminal organisation suspected of importing more than 170 kilograms of cocaine into Finland, following an investigation that began with a break-in at a shipping container in Helsinki.

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The investigation began in May 2026 after customs officers detected a break-in at a shipping container in Vuosaari Harbour. Investigators established that two people had entered the container and transferred two bags into a passenger car.

Customs officers traced the vehicle to a car park in Vantaa and located the suspects. They arrested the pair and seized approximately 50 kilograms of cocaine from an apartment linked to them.

Mikko Martikainen, the Finnish Customs investigator leading the case, said the circumstances of the break-in indicated a possible connection to drug trafficking.

“Based on earlier experiences, it could be concluded that the break-in was connected to import of narcotics, and a preliminary investigation was immediately initiated,” Martikainen said in a statement.

Before their arrest, one of the suspects had met two other people and handed them a backpack. Officers subsequently detained those individuals and recovered around 10 kilograms of cocaine from the bag.

Searches also uncovered further quantities of cocaine, marijuana and more than €60,000 in cash. Investigators found some of the money concealed inside a computer.

The discovery of an express freight consignment during one of the searches led investigators to a wider trafficking operation involving parcels sent from Italy to Finland.

Customs officials established that several shipments had entered the country using the same false sender and recipient information. Investigators identified additional suspects believed to have collected the parcels and passed the drugs to distributors.

Authorities intercepted five express freight consignments containing approximately 20 kilograms of cocaine. Officers also arrested suspects when they arrived to collect packages.

Finnish Customs suspects the organisation arranged further shipments and distributed around 92 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of marijuana. Investigators estimate the value of the cocaine distributed at nearly €14 million.

According to Martikainen, the organisation operated under a hierarchy, with individuals assigned roles in transporting, collecting and distributing drugs.

Investigators believe the network's leadership operated from outside Finland. Some suspects travelled to the country to participate in trafficking operations, while others were Finnish citizens or residents recruited through social media.

Several suspects allegedly received instructions to collect packages from parcel lockers and transfer them to other individuals. Those involved sometimes received collection details only after the parcels had arrived.

Martikainen said the organisation also arranged travel and accommodation for individuals arriving from abroad. Some received flight tickets and accommodation addresses directly on their phones.

The 14 suspects include Albanian, Kosovar and Italian nationals. Finnish Customs said those suspected of holding significant positions in the organisation were mainly citizens of those countries.

Investigators have also traced proceeds from the suspected trafficking operation.

Working with Finland's National Bureau of Investigation, customs authorities identified nearly €590,000 in suspected criminal proceeds converted into cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency service provider froze the assets at the bureau's request.

Finnish Customs conducted the investigation with support from police units across Finland, foreign law enforcement agencies and Europol.

The case comes during a year of record cocaine seizures by Finnish Customs. By the end of September 2026, officers had confiscated 130.4 kilograms of cocaine, compared with approximately 78 kilograms during the same period in 2025. The total for the whole of 2025 was 87 kilograms.

Customs officials have also identified cases involving young adults and minors recruited through social media or personal contacts to collect parcels in exchange for payments of a few hundred euros.

Some recruits told investigators they did not know what the parcels contained or who would ultimately receive them. Finnish Customs said such involvement still carries criminal liability, with offenders facing prison sentences of several years.

Authorities expect to complete the preliminary investigation in November 2026 before referring the case to the Prosecution District of Southern Finland for consideration of charges.

HT