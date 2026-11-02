The national average temperature in October reached 5.9 °C, compared with 6.4 °C in October 2000, the last time the country recorded a higher figure.

Finland experienced its warmest October since 2000, with temperatures reaching record levels in parts of the country, according to figures released by the Finnish Meteorological Institute on Monday. Forecasters expect the warmer-than-average conditions to continue through the first half of November, accompanied by limited rainfall.

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Across most of Finland, temperatures were between 2 °C and 4 °C above the 1991–2020 average. Several observation stations along the Gulf of Finland and in southern inland areas registered their warmest October on record.

Monthly averages ranged from approximately 2°C in Enontekiö, northern Lapland, to 10°C along the southern coast and southwestern archipelago.

The highest temperature, 18.2°C, was recorded on 1 October in Salo and Kaarina. The lowest, −16.7 °C, occurred in Savukoski on 13 October.

Despite the warmth, parts of northern Finland received their first snowfall during October. Snow arrived in Kainuu on 10 October, approximately one week earlier than usual, while central and northern Lapland experienced their first snowfall around the expected time.

The deepest snow cover reached 19 centimetres in Puolanka on 10 October. By the end of the month, however, the entire country was snow-free.

Under normal conditions, permanent snow cover has already developed in parts of Lapland by late October.

Rainfall remained near or below seasonal averages across much of Finland. Nurmes recorded the highest monthly total at 97.4 millimetres, while Inari received just 8.7 millimetres.

The mild conditions are expected to continue into November, according to Finnish weather service Foreca, citing the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts' monthly outlook issued on 1 November.

Foreca meteorologist Sara Salonen reported that temperatures across Finland are expected to remain above seasonal averages during the weeks of 2–8 and 9–15 November, while precipitation is forecast to remain below normal.

High pressure around the British Isles and Scandinavia will influence weather patterns, although occasional rain, sleet and snow are expected.

Parts of Lapland and eastern Finland could receive snowfall during the first week, with some snow remaining on the ground in northern areas.

Temperatures could fall below freezing overnight even in southern Finland, while periods of föhn winds are expected to bring warmer conditions.

After mid-November, the outlook becomes less certain. Foreca identified the possibility of colder northerly winds reaching Finland, alongside Atlantic weather systems bringing rain and milder air.

The forecast for 23–29 November currently shows no significant departure from average temperatures or precipitation.

HT