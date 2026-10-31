The annual death toll rose by 86 from 247 in 2024, marking the largest year-on-year increase since records began. The figures show that drug-related deaths affected people across Finland, with substantial differences between regions.

Drug-related deaths in Finland reached a record 333 in 2025, an increase of 35 per cent from the previous year, according to figures released by Statistics Finland on Thursday. Deaths increased across every age group, with the largest rise among young adults, while the number of women dying from drugs almost doubled.

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Among people aged 15 to 24, deaths increased by 60 per cent to 64. Four of those who died were under 18. Drug-related causes accounted for one in five deaths in this age group during 2025.

"Drug deaths increased from the previous year in all age groups. The largest increase was among the youngest, those aged 15 to 24," said Kati Taskinen, an actuary at Statistics Finland.

People aged 25 to 34 accounted for the highest number of fatalities, with 85 deaths, followed by 83 among those aged 35 to 44.

The number of women who died from drugs rose from 50 to 94, the highest figure recorded. Women accounted for 28 per cent of drug deaths, compared with 20 per cent in 2024. The remaining 239 deaths involved men.

Men who died from drugs had a median age of 36, compared with 39 among women. Deaths among men were most frequent at ages 20 to 24, while women aged 40 to 44 formed the largest female group.

Regional figures showed Helsinki recording the highest number of deaths, at 58, followed by Pirkanmaa with 30, Southwest Finland with 28 and North Ostrobothnia with 25.

Päijät-Häme had the highest population-adjusted mortality rate, at 9.8 deaths per 100,000 residents. Satakunta followed with 9.0 and Kymenlaakso with 8.9, compared with the national rate of 5.9.

Accidental drug poisoning caused 195 deaths, an increase of 55 from 2024. Another 94 people died from drug dependence or the effects of long-term use, up from 63.

Statistics Finland reported that most deaths involved combinations of substances, often including alcohol or psychiatric medication.

Synthetic opioids were the most frequently identified primary substances in fatal accidental poisonings and poisonings of undetermined intent. Buprenorphine remained the most common individual substance, while deaths involving other synthetic opioids and stimulants increased.

The statistics also recorded 30 suicides involving drugs or medicines classified as narcotics. Women accounted for 22 of these deaths, despite men representing the majority of drug-related fatalities overall.

HT