The Oulu Police Department announced on Thursday that it had begun investigating activities carried out by Tuike Finland, Google's Finnish subsidiary, following a request from the Finnish Supervisory Agency (LVV).

Finnish police have launched a criminal investigation into preparatory work at Google's planned data centre in Muhos, northern Finland, over suspected environmental damage. The investigation follows concerns about drainage and water management at the site, where the company cleared hundreds of hectares of forest before completing environmental assessments.

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Police have received five requests for an investigation concerning the Muhos project. All five will form part of the same criminal inquiry.

According to the police statement, preliminary findings indicate irregularities and shortcomings in drainage arrangements and water management at the construction site. Investigators will examine these activities to establish whether environmental offences have occurred.

Police said the investigation also covers potential lesser offences.

The case follows weeks of scrutiny over Google's preparations for data centres in Muhos and Kajaani, where extensive forest clearance and earthworks began before the completion of environmental impact assessments.

Tuike Finland cleared approximately 330 hectares of forest in Muhos. Finnish legislation requires the assessments when permanent forest removal exceeds 200 hectares in a continuous area.

The Finnish Supervisory Agency intervened in early October, instructing Tuike Finland to suspend work affecting the environment at both locations. The restrictions covered logging, excavation, drainage, soil removal and the construction of roads and storage areas.

Google confirmed on 14 October that preparatory activities had stopped at both sites.

The agency had raised concerns that the scale of the work risked changing the environment before the assessment process established its potential consequences.

Google has maintained that it acted in accordance with Finnish legislation and understood from discussions with municipal authorities that preparatory work was permitted.

In an earlier statement, Google communications manager Sondre Ronander acknowledged concerns about the company's handling of the projects.

“We understand the concern caused by the situation. In this case, we did not meet the high standards we set ourselves,” Ronander said.

Google previously claimed it had conducted nature surveys and taken measures to protect environmentally sensitive areas. It also announced plans to plant trees across 130 hectares in Muhos.

The projects form part of Google's announced €13 billion investment programme in Finnish data centre infrastructure.

The Oulu Police Department aims to complete the preliminary inquiry during 2027 and plans to release further information in December 2026.

HT