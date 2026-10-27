The HSL board approved the fare increases on Tuesday, alongside its financial and operational plan for 2027–2029. The decision follows growth in passenger numbers and ticket revenue, which helped limit the increases.

Helsinki Regional Transport (HSL) will increase public transport ticket prices by an average of 1.8 per cent from January 2027, while introducing a daily fare cap for contactless payments from 2 November 2026.

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Under the new prices, an adult single ticket for the AB zones, covering much of Helsinki and parts of neighbouring municipalities, will rise from €3.30 to €3.35 when purchased through the HSL app or with an HSL card.

The price of a 30-day adult AB season ticket will increase from €73.90 to €75.30, while the corresponding continuous subscription will rise from €61.60 to €62.80.

Single-ticket prices for children and passengers entitled to a 50 per cent discount will remain unchanged across all zones.

HSL had previously considered fare increases of 3.1 per cent. Higher passenger numbers and stronger ticket sales have since improved its financial outlook.

HSL recorded 20 million more journeys in 2025 than in 2024, representing growth of 5.5 per cent. It expects passenger numbers and ticket revenue to increase by more than five per cent in 2026.

For 2027, HSL aims to generate €412.5 million in ticket revenue and record 407.5 million journeys.

The transport authority also announced a trial of contactless fare capping, starting on Monday, 2 November.

Under the system, passengers purchasing adult single tickets with the same contactless payment method over 24 hours will pay no more than the price of a corresponding day ticket.

The cap starts with the first purchase and depends on the zones travelled. The maximum charge is €10.60 for two zones, €12.80 for three zones, €13.80 for four zones and €17.20 for five zones.

Passengers must continue purchasing a ticket before every journey, even after reaching the cap. A physical bank card and a mobile wallet linked to that card count as separate payment methods.

The system applies only to adult contactless single tickets. Purchases through the HSL app or using an HSL card are excluded.

“We want public transport to be easy to use also for people who don’t travel every day,” said HSL unit head Rauno Särkkäaho.

The fare increases faced opposition from Green Party representatives on the HSL board, who voted against the decision.

Green board member Peppi Seppälä argued that HSL’s infrastructure compensation system, under which the authority pays municipalities for rail infrastructure costs, places continued pressure on ticket prices.

Fellow Green representative Amanda Alvesalo criticised the impact on students, saying their AB-zone tickets faced proportionally larger increases despite cuts affecting student incomes.

HSL also faces higher operating costs and disruption from the planned reconstruction of the Junatie metro bridge in 2027.

The project will interrupt metro services for approximately seven months and require replacement transport arrangements. HSL estimates that the disruption will increase municipalities’ share of public transport funding by around three percentage points during the year.

The authority plans to continue testing ticketing arrangements, including a separate journey-based pricing trial involving a limited group of passengers later in 2026.

HT