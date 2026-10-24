At 4 am on Sunday, clocks will return to 3 am, ending daylight saving time for 2026. Finland will move from Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3) to Eastern European Time (UTC+2).

Finland will switch to winter time in the early hours of Sunday, 25 October, when clocks move back one hour at 4 am. The change will give residents an extra hour overnight as the country returns to Eastern European Time (EET), despite Finland's longstanding support for ending seasonal clock changes.

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The Ministry of Transport and Communications confirmed the change in a statement issued ahead of the weekend.

The adjustment takes place across the European Union on the last Sunday of October, with member states changing their clocks simultaneously.

The EU coordinates the transition to limit disruption to international transport, particularly rail and air services. Authorities schedule the change for the early morning, when traffic volumes are generally lower.

Finland has followed daylight saving time without interruption since 1981.

Under the current system, clocks move forward by one hour on the last Sunday of March and return to standard time on the last Sunday of October.

The practice continues despite efforts to abolish seasonal clock changes across the EU.

In September 2018, the European Commission proposed ending the twice-yearly adjustments and allowing member states to choose their standard time.

The European Parliament supported the proposal in March 2019, voting in favour of ending seasonal clock changes in 2021.

The proposed reform has not taken effect because EU governments have yet to agree on a common position.

According to the Council of the European Union, a qualified majority of member states must support the proposal before negotiations on the final legislation proceed.

Both the Council and the European Parliament must approve the legislation before the existing arrangements end.

Finland supports abolishing the twice-yearly clock changes, but it has no authority to discontinue them independently while the current EU directive remains in force.

The European Commission has renewed its examination of the issue.

Unless EU legislation changes, Finland's next scheduled clock adjustment will take place on Sunday, 28 March 2027, when clocks move forward one hour for summer time.

HT