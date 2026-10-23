The Finnish Meteorological Institute expects cloud cover to increase from Friday, ending a period of dry and sunny autumn weather across much of the country.

Finland is heading into a wetter and windier weekend as Atlantic low-pressure systems move towards Northern Europe, bringing rain and strong gusts across the country. Despite the change, temperatures will remain above seasonal averages, with forecasts suggesting that the arrival of winter might be delayed well into November.

Add Helsinki Times as a preferred source on Google (opens Google in a new tab)

Rain will first reach southwestern Finland on Friday evening before spreading northwards on Saturday. Scattered showers and drizzle will mainly affect northern areas during the day.

Sunday will begin with largely dry conditions, although eastern and northern Finland will experience mist, low clouds and occasional drizzle.

Another rain system will arrive from the southwest on Sunday evening, bringing scattered precipitation across Finland overnight and into Monday.

Winds will also strengthen as a low-pressure system moves between the British Isles and southern Norway.

Vendi Pelkonen, a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, said southerly wind gusts in southern and western Finland might exceed 15 metres per second on Sunday and Monday.

Such gusts pose a risk of isolated fallen trees and short electricity outages.

The unsettled conditions follow a series of Atlantic storms affecting Western Europe.

According to weather service Foreca, Storm Austen will bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds to parts of Britain, France and neighbouring countries before weakening as it approaches Scandinavia.

Another Atlantic low-pressure system will develop over the weekend, with its effects extending into Finland through stronger winds, cloud cover and rainfall.

Foreca meteorologist Sara Salonen said the approaching system would draw warmer and more humid air towards Finland, with strong gusts expected over western sea areas on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain above average throughout the weekend, while nights will become milder from Saturday onwards.

The warmer conditions will reduce the likelihood of overnight frost and slippery roads, although isolated frost remains possible in central and northern Finland during the preceding nights.

Longer-range forecasts also suggest that Finland might experience a delayed start to winter.

Foreca's latest monthly outlook, based on forecasts issued by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts on 21 October, indicates above-average temperatures across Finland through much of November.

During the week of 26 October to 1 November, temperatures are forecast to remain between 3 °C and 6 °C above seasonal averages nationwide.

Northern Finland might receive more precipitation than usual during that period, while rainfall in southern areas is expected to remain closer to average levels.

The outlook for 2–8 November also favours milder conditions, particularly in northern Finland, alongside a greater likelihood of high pressure and below-average precipitation.

Under typical conditions, meteorological winter has reached much of northern and central Finland by mid-November, with permanent snow cover established across Lapland, Koillismaa and Kainuu.

Foreca's forecast suggests that both developments might occur later than usual this year.

HT