The demonstration began at around 11 am in the stadium’s car park, where drivers parked their vehicles and gathered to express concerns about their earnings.

More than 100 Bolt and Uber taxi drivers gathered outside Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium on Thursday, to protest against low fares, rising fuel costs and commissions charged by ride-hailing platforms. Drivers demanded higher payments, lower company fees and the right to reject trips without facing penalties.

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According to Helsingin Sanomat, organisers had notified police that between 150 and 350 vehicles were expected. Reports say more than 100 taxis were at the site during the protest.

Drivers called for fares to increase by at least 15% and for the commissions collected by Bolt and Uber to fall to a maximum of 15% of each journey’s price.

Protest organiser Kappa Mahmoud told Iltalehti that platform commissions currently range from 25% to 35%, leaving drivers struggling to cover their expenses.

The drivers also demanded greater transparency over how fares are calculated, higher payments for airport journeys and trips during rush hours, and changes to the way applications handle rejected bookings.

Several drivers described working long hours without earning enough to support their families.

Driver Erdal Karsandi told Iltalehti that refusing too many bookings risked temporary account restrictions. He said some drivers worked 12 to 13 hours a day, raising concerns about fatigue and passenger safety.

Long-distance journeys were another source of dissatisfaction. Drivers said trips to areas outside Helsinki often failed to cover the cost of returning without a passenger.

Finland’s Transport Workers’ Union AKT expressed support for the demonstration, arguing that self-employed platform drivers face financial insecurity and lack employment protections.

AKT chairman Ismo Kokko said in a statement that passengers paying less than €10 for a taxi journey should recognise the effect of such prices on drivers’ earnings.

The union said self-employed drivers must cover their own pension contributions, healthcare and other expenses without the protections available to employees.

AKT vice-chairman Niko Blom attended the demonstration and told Iltalehti that the union wanted to hear drivers’ concerns. He also called for collective negotiations over working conditions.

According to Iltalehti, the union is working with the Finnish Taxi Owners’ Federation on a collective agreement for taxi drivers.

HT