According to preliminary figures published by Statistics Finland on Tuesday, 20 October, police, customs and border guard authorities registered 409,900 offences under the Criminal Code between January and September, representing a decrease of 1.6 per cent year on year.

Police recorded approximately 36,500 assaults across Finland during the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 10.7 per cent from the same period last year and the highest figure in the history of Statistics Finland's crime records. Assault reports increased in every police district, despite a decline in the total number of offences recorded nationwide.

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Offences against life and health reached a record 13,378 during July–September alone, including more than 12,500 assaults. Across the first nine months, authorities registered nearly 39,000 offences in this category, approximately 10 per cent more than a year earlier.

"The largest increase is seen in basic assaults. Around 12 per cent more have come to the attention of the police this year than a year ago," Statistics Finland senior statistician Kimmo Haapakangas said.

Assault reports had already increased during 2025, when authorities recorded more than 45,000 cases. That represented a 9 per cent increase from 2024 and approximately one-third more than in 2015.

During 2026, authorities have registered an average of around 4,000 assaults per month. Haapakangas said the figures indicated that the annual total was heading towards another record.

The increase extends across every police district. Among districts recording at least 1,000 assaults this year, Central Finland's Inland Finland Police Department area reported the largest annual increase, at 20 per cent.

Over a longer period, Western and Eastern Uusimaa have experienced the largest increases, with assault reports approximately doubling since 2015.

The number of reported homicides remained unchanged at 56 during January–September, including 39 manslaughters and 17 murders.

Authorities also recorded 306 attempted homicides, one more than during the corresponding period in 2025 and the highest figure for this stage of the year.

Shop thefts continued to increase. Police received approximately 60,700 reports of shoplifting and other retail thefts during the first nine months, around 10 per cent more than a year earlier.

Nearly 20,000 shop thefts were reported during the third quarter alone.

Helsinki recorded the largest increase in absolute numbers, with approximately 1,900 more cases than during the corresponding period last year. Häme registered the largest percentage increase, exceeding one-third.

Statistics Finland also reported 1,100 sexual harassment offences, an increase of 11.4 per cent. Nearly 400 involved incidents committed online.

Meanwhile, reports concerning the distribution or possession of sexually offensive images of children, or watching sexually offensive performances involving children, fell by 43.1 per cent to approximately 1,300 cases. Around 80 per cent involved online activity.

Statistics Finland noted that offences committed online sometimes generate multiple crime reports.

HT