A fisherman spotted the cylindrical object on 3 October near Suomenlinna, an island fortress off Helsinki, in a shipping channel used by passenger ferries.

A mysterious metal object discovered floating in the sea near Helsinki earlier this month has been identified as part of a Soviet naval torpedo dating from the Second World War, Finnish police confirmed on Tuesday. The Finnish Defence Forces have since destroyed the object, bringing the investigation to an end.

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The discovery prompted a police operation involving the Finnish Border Guard and the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard, which temporarily closed the waterway while authorities recovered the object.

The metal cylinder measured 4.2 metres in length and 53.48 centimetres in diameter. Investigators initially considered whether it belonged to the machinery of an old shipwreck.

Police subsequently asked the Finnish Heritage Agency to examine the object. Working with maritime specialists, the agency identified it as the central section of what appears to have been a Soviet navy torpedo from the Second World War.

The torpedo's warhead and rear section were missing. Its central compartment contained tanks designed to hold compressed air, water and fuel.

Helsinki police confirmed that the object posed no danger when recovered and that investigators found no evidence of criminal activity.

HT