The Finnish Government ICT Centre, Valtori, began restricting incoming public internet traffic at 12.45 pm local time to protect government systems against potential cyberattacks.

Government websites across Finland have been taken offline after authorities identified two critical security vulnerabilities in PHP, a programming language used by websites worldwide. The precautionary shutdowns began on Wednesday, disrupting government services, public institutions and other organisations.

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Finland's National Cyber Security Centre, which operates under the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, classified both vulnerabilities as critical, assigning them a severity score of 9.2 out of 10.

The agency said there was no evidence that attackers had exploited the vulnerabilities, although the situation might change as information about the flaws becomes public.

Valtori stressed that the shutdowns were preventive measures rather than a response to a confirmed cyberattack or data breach. Internal government network traffic remains unaffected.

A software update addressing the vulnerabilities was scheduled for release at 5 pm Finnish time on Wednesday. Valtori said it would install the patches across the PHP applications it maintains and restore public access once security checks were complete.

The shutdowns have disrupted services across Finland. The National Land Survey of Finland experienced website outages, while Helsinki University reported disruptions linked to the security measures.

Finnish national broadcaster Yle also confirmed outages affecting several of its online services.

The interruptions extended beyond government agencies. The Finnish Film Foundation (SES) announced on Instagram that its website had been shut down.

Helsinki’s Messukeskus convention and exhibition centre also reported that its website, messukeskus.com, and event pages were temporarily unavailable. The centre said it expected services to resume at around 5 pm on Wednesday, once the necessary updates and security checks were completed.

Valtori director-general Hannu Naumanen told Finnish news agency STT that the shutdown process had begun shortly after 1 pm.

PHP supports websites, content management systems and online shopping platforms across the internet. The vulnerabilities therefore extend beyond Finland's government infrastructure.

The National Cyber Security Centre urged website administrators to install the security updates immediately after their release, prioritising systems accessible through the public internet.

Valtori said it would continue assessing affected services and restore connections once administrators had verified their security.

HT