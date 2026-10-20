Colonel Riku Mikkonen of the Finnish Army Command told news agency STT that preparations began after Finland's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention took effect in January 2026.

Finland plans to acquire one million anti-personnel landmines at a cost of approximately €100 million, following its withdrawal from the international treaty banning the weapons. The Finnish Defence Forces aim to establish domestic production by 2028 as the country strengthens its military preparedness amid security concerns involving Russia.

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The military is assessing potential suppliers, with approximately six Finnish companies considered capable of manufacturing the mines. Authorities aim to conclude procurement contracts by the end of 2027.

According to STT, the potential manufacturers include defence industry companies and engineering firms. Components might also come from different suppliers.

"It would be useful in many ways if Finnish companies produced the anti-personnel mines in Finland," Mikkonen told STT.

Purchasing mines from foreign manufacturers remains an option, although many of Finland's defence partners remain bound by the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the production, stockpiling and use of anti-personnel mines.

Finland joined the convention in 2012 and subsequently destroyed its existing stockpiles. The government announced its withdrawal in April 2025, citing changes in the European security situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has described Russia as a long-term security threat. Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre border with Russia and has increased defence preparations since the invasion began in 2022.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have also withdrawn from the convention, citing security concerns.

According to STT, the Defence Forces intend to acquire two types of anti-personnel mines. These include tripwire-activated mines attached above ground and pressure-activated mines placed on or beneath the surface.

Mikkonen said Finland previously used similar weapons before joining the treaty.

He also identified potential interest in Finnish-made mines from the Baltic countries and Poland. Any transfers involving Ukraine would require legal and political approval.

Mikkonen told STT that Finnish military officials had discussed landmine technology and battlefield experiences with Ukrainian counterparts.

Humanitarian organisations and lawmakers have opposed Finland's withdrawal, warning that unexploded landmines threaten civilians long after conflicts end.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, more than 6,000 people were killed or injured by landmines and other explosive remnants of war in 2024, with children accounting for nearly half the victims.

Mikkonen said Finland would use established procedures to record mine locations and remove the weapons after conflicts.

He also confirmed that the military would use inert training devices during peacetime exercises rather than deploy live anti-personnel mines.

HT