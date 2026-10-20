The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 10.1% in August, reversing an improvement recorded during the previous month. Statistics Finland reported that 2,578,000 people aged 15 to 74 were employed in September, a decline of 11,000 from a year earlier.

Finland's unemployment rate climbed to 10.5% in September 2026, with 298,000 people out of work, according to figures published by Statistics Finland on Tuesday. The number of unemployed people increased by 39,000 compared with September 2025, while employment fell despite signs of economic recovery.

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The figures showed differences between men and women. Male employment fell by 59,000 compared with September 2025, while female employment increased by 48,000.

The unemployment rate among men reached 10.9%, compared with 9.8% among women. Both groups recorded increases in unemployment over the year.

Young workers faced a deterioration in employment prospects. The unemployment rate among people aged 15 to 24 reached 22%, an increase of 5.4 percentage points from September 2025. The seasonally adjusted youth unemployment rate stood at 23.5%.

The employment rate among people aged 20 to 64 declined to 75.1%, compared with 75.9% a year earlier. The seasonally adjusted figure stood at 75.8%.

Statistics Finland's figures for the third quarter showed that manufacturing recorded the largest decline in employment between July and September.

Across the economy, employment averaged 2,616,000 during the third quarter, an increase of 7,000 from the corresponding period in 2025. Nevertheless, total hours worked fell by 1.8% to 946.9 million.

Part-time employment also increased. Some 499,000 people worked part-time during the quarter, accounting for 19.1% of all employed people. Among them, 167,000 reported working part-time because full-time positions were unavailable, an increase of 37,000 from a year earlier.

Statistics Finland also reported that the average number of unemployed people during the third quarter reached 283,000, up 18,000 from the same period in 2025. The quarterly unemployment rate increased from 9.2% to 9.8%.

HT