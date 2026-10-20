The amount rose from €309 million in 2024, when Finland's net contribution stood at €55 per resident. The increase came despite Finland receiving more funding from the EU than in the previous year.

Finland's net contribution to the European Union budget increased to €394 million in 2025, equivalent to €70 per resident, according to figures published by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

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Figures released by the European Commission show that Finland received €1.702 billion from the EU budget in 2025, an increase of €71 million from 2024. The country also received €679 million through the EU's recovery instrument.

Finland's payments from its national budget to the EU rose by €197 million to €2.22 billion, compared with €2.023 billion in 2024.

Agriculture accounted for the largest share of EU funding received by Finland. Agricultural subsidies and rural development programmes provided €842 million, representing 49% of the country's EU budget receipts.

Research and innovation funding through the Horizon Europe programme amounted to €217 million, while the European Regional Development Fund provided €114 million. Finland also received €89 million from the European Social Fund.

Finland's payments included €1.6 billion based on gross national income, €390 million linked to value-added tax and €87 million calculated on non-recycled plastic packaging waste.

A further €142 million covered contribution adjustments granted to certain member states.

Finland also collected €189 million in customs duties, transferring €142 million to the EU and retaining €47 million as collection costs.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Finland's net contribution represented 0.14% of gross national income in 2025, up from 0.11% in 2024.

The ministry calculates net contributions using the European Commission's methodology, which excludes EU administrative expenditure and certain revenue sources. The figures therefore differ from a direct comparison of payments and receipts.

The ministry also noted that the calculation does not account for other benefits of EU membership, including access to the single market and freedom of movement.

Finland has been a net contributor to the EU budget since 2001.

In 2025, Germany recorded a net contribution equivalent to 0.32% of gross national income, followed by the Netherlands at 0.28% and Sweden at 0.21%.

Measured per resident, the Netherlands contributed €179, Germany €178 and Sweden €121.

Among net recipients, Latvia received funding equivalent to 2.70% of gross national income, followed by Lithuania at 1.74% and Romania at 1.61%.

Luxembourg received the highest net amount per resident at €801, followed by Latvia at €619 and Lithuania at €495.

The ministry said annual contributions fluctuate because of changes in EU spending, the timing of payments from different funding programmes and revenue from sources other than national contributions.

HT