A high-pressure system east of Finland will keep conditions dry and bring sunshine to much of the country during the first half of the week. Cloud cover and rainfall will increase towards the weekend.

Finland will experience temperatures 2–5 °C above seasonal averages this week as southerly winds bring warm air across the country, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Forecasters expect daytime temperatures of 5–12 °C, with no significant cooling forecast before the end of October.

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The warmest conditions relative to seasonal averages will occur in Lapland, where daily mean temperatures are forecast to reach around 5 °C, compared with the usual October average of approximately 0 °C.

Despite the mild daytime conditions, overnight temperatures will fall below freezing in parts of southern and central Finland during the first half of the week.

Finnish Meteorological Institute meteorologist Oskari Rockas warned that frost forming on road surfaces during clear nights could create slippery conditions for motorists during the morning.

According to weather service Foreca, Monday will remain dry and sunny across much of Finland.

Northern Lapland will experience stronger winds, with gusts potentially reaching dangerous levels during the early evening. A narrow band of precipitation will also move eastwards across the region.

Foreca meteorologist Joonas Koskela said rainfall associated with Norway's mountainous terrain could continue around Kilpisjärvi throughout Monday.

Wind conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday, when temperatures across Finland will generally range between 5 °C and 10 °C.

Tuesday will bring further sunshine, although some cloud cover is expected in eastern and northern regions. Overnight frost remains possible in areas with lighter winds, particularly in southern and central Finland.

Wednesday will remain largely dry, with sunny intervals across several regions. Scattered rainfall could begin arriving from the south during the day.

From Thursday onwards, the weather will become cloudier and more unsettled as warmer air flows into Finland from the south and southeast.

Temperatures in southern Finland are forecast to exceed 10 °C in several areas towards the end of the week, while overnight frost will become increasingly uncommon, including in Lapland.

Rainfall is expected intermittently across the country, although Foreca said uncertainty remains over the timing and movement of individual weather systems.

The unusually warm conditions will also delay the arrival of persistent snow cover in northern Finland.

Central and northern Lapland typically develop lasting snow cover during late October or around the beginning of November. The Finnish Meteorological Institute expects little snowfall in northern Lapland over the next ten days.

Rockas said current forecasts indicate that southerly airflow will continue into next week, maintaining temperatures above seasonal averages.

HT