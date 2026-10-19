The proposal includes €470 million for public transport, additional teachers' resources, new healthcare staff and investments worth more than €1.2 billion. The city expects to record a €25 million budget surplus.

Helsinki plans to increase spending on education, healthcare and public transport in 2027 while keeping municipal taxes unchanged, under a budget proposal presented by Mayor Daniel Sazonov on Monday, 19 October.

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One priority is limiting fare increases for Helsinki Regional Transport (HSL). The city wants ticket prices to rise by 1.8% next year, rather than the 3.1% increase outlined in an earlier proposal.

HSL's board will decide on ticket prices later this autumn. Helsinki's proposed transport allocation represents a 14.7% increase compared with 2026.

Education spending would rise by 4.4% to approximately €1.78 billion, with funding directed towards literacy, classroom resources and primary education.

The city plans to reduce the calculated size of classes in the first years of primary school from 20 to 18 pupils, increase mother-tongue lessons and expand funding for schools according to their needs.

Every school would receive at least a basic library collection, while printed learning materials would receive additional funding.

“In next year's budget, we are investing particularly in children and young people,” Sazonov said in a city statement.

Healthcare funding would provide 25 additional doctors and 13 nurses, on top of 52 doctor and 71 nursing positions approved earlier.

Helsinki aims to ensure access to primary healthcare appointments within 14 days. The city also plans to test a healthcare model involving 10 self-employed family doctors and 10 designated nurses.

The proposal introduces grants supporting 1,000 neighbourhood events during 2027 and 2028, intended to encourage residents to organise activities within their communities.

Municipal income tax would remain at 5.3%, while property tax rates would stay unchanged.

The city's municipal services budget forecasts €3.62 billion in external expenditure, approximately €2 billion in tax revenue and €510 million in central government transfers.

Healthcare, social services and rescue operations would receive approximately €3.45 billion in operating expenditure, an increase of 4.8%.

Helsinki and its city-owned transport company plan combined investments of €1.242 billion in infrastructure and public facilities.

Projects include the Jätkäsaari sports centre, Kruunuvuori service complex, Pitäjänmäki school and library, and Myllypuro health and wellbeing centre.

Transport investments include replacing the Junatie metro bridge, renovating the Rautatientori metro station, constructing the Koskela tram depot and developing the western tram network.

Despite the projected operating surplus, the city expects a €786 million deficit in cash flow from operations and investments.

Sazonov presented the proposal to political groups on Monday, beginning negotiations over the 2027 budget.

The proposal will proceed to the city executive board in November before reaching the city council for consideration.

HT