The vehicle was travelling south towards Helsinki when it left the road about three kilometres north of the Luhtikylä interchange.

One person died and three others suffered serious injuries when a car veered off a motorway in southern Finland early on Sunday, police confirmed. The accident occurred at approximately 4.40am on Highway 4, also known as the Lahti motorway, near Orimattila in the Päijät-Häme region.

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According to the Päijät-Häme rescue department, the car was travelling at high speed when it entered the central reservation and flew across a gap above an underpass before landing on the opposite side.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage but came to rest on its underside between the motorway carriageways, Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported.

Four people, including the driver and three passengers, were inside the car when the accident occurred.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and worked to free the occupants from the wreckage. Rescue personnel dismantled parts of the vehicle to assist medical teams.

Police confirmed that one occupant died and the remaining three sustained serious injuries.

The rescue department told Finnish broadcaster MTV News that driving conditions were normal at the time of the accident. Temperatures were slightly below freezing, but the road surface was dry.

The crash disrupted traffic heading towards Helsinki for several hours while emergency crews carried out rescue operations and investigators examined the scene.

Authorities initially closed the southbound carriageway before reopening one lane at approximately 7am.

Police have not established the cause of the accident or confirmed whether excessive speed contributed to the vehicle leaving the road.

HT