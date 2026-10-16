The reform follows amendments to the Act on Emergency Warnings, which the government submitted for final approval on Thursday, 15 October.

Finland will introduce a new emergency warning system on 1 November 2026, allowing authorities to send alerts directly to mobile phones in areas affected by emergencies. The system, known as FI-Alert, is designed to improve public safety by delivering urgent warnings almost instantly through mobile networks.

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President Alexander Stubb is expected to approve the legislation on Friday, enabling the new warning channel to become operational at the beginning of November.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the changes are intended to strengthen Finland's emergency preparedness amid a changing security environment. The government has identified a need to improve the speed and reach of public warnings, particularly during major emergencies and exceptional circumstances.

FI-Alert will use cell broadcast technology, allowing authorities to transmit warnings simultaneously to mobile phones within a defined geographical area. Unlike app-based notifications, the system delivers alerts directly through mobile networks, removing the need for users to install a separate emergency warning application.

The technology will enable authorities to target specific locations, ensuring that people in affected areas receive relevant warnings without unnecessarily alerting those elsewhere.

The new service will complement rather than replace Finland's existing emergency warning channels.

Currently, emergency notifications are distributed through the 112 Suomi emergency application and the Finnish Broadcasting Company's Yle app. Warnings are also transmitted on radio and television, published on teletext page 112, and made available through the official websites 112.fi and yle.fi.

Authorities can additionally activate public warning sirens to alert residents to immediate dangers.

The introduction of FI-Alert forms part of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government programme, which includes a commitment to modernising Finland's public warning infrastructure.

HT