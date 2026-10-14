Finland's Construction Union (Rakennusliitto) identified the suspected violations at the Valteri Ruskis school in Ruskeasuo, which serves children and young people requiring special educational support.

A state-funded school renovation project in Helsinki has become the centre of a labour exploitation scandal involving unpaid wages, false employment records and a subcontractor allegedly managed from an Estonian prison by a man convicted of involvement in organised crime.

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The union said its investigation uncovered 30 workers classified as self-employed despite working under conditions resembling regular employment. Several foreign workers received wages below collective agreement rates, while the authorities had not properly verified the right of some workers to work in Finland.

State property agency Senaatti Properties commissioned the renovation, with Mirlux Oy acting as the main contractor. The allegations concern subcontractors Varatek Oy and Kore Metal Oy.

According to the union, Varatek registered 36 people to work at the site, although only three were its direct employees. Others worked through an invoicing service, raising concerns that the company had disguised employment relationships to avoid labour obligations.

The union also identified unpaid overtime and Sunday work allowances. Some workers received trainee-level wages despite working extended hours.

Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported that three employees worked 122 hours across 13 days within a two-week period. Union calculations indicated that each had lost nearly €1,500 in wages.

The investigation also found that up to 12 workers had not undergone proper checks of their right to work in Finland. Most workers came from outside the European Union, particularly Ukraine. Some Ukrainian nationals had been incorrectly registered as Finnish citizens.

Rakennusliitto placed Varatek under a union boycott on Tuesday after the company allegedly failed to resolve the wage disputes.

Toni Malmström, senior expert at the union, criticised the oversight failures, warning that companies violating labour agreements gain an unfair advantage over employers following the rules.

The union said such practices also threaten Finnish construction workers amid continued unemployment in the sector.

HT