The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) announced the distribution on Wednesday, introducing additional baby supplies, a soft play ball and a redesigned box.

Finland has begun distributing its 2026 maternity package, known as the baby box, with 52 products instead of last year's 38, following an increase in the state maternity grant from €170 to €210.

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Parents eligible for the maternity grant have the option of receiving the package or taking a one-off payment of €210.

The latest package contains clothing, blankets, a sleeping bag, muslin cloths, a book, nail scissors and a toothbrush. Condoms and personal lubricant have also returned after their removal from the previous edition.

Kela's new maternity package was presented in Helsinki on 9 October 2026. The package changes each year slightly, but there are usually no significant differences between consecutive editions. Photo: Kela



The increase in products follows the government's decision to raise the maternity grant by €40 at the beginning of 2026.

Kela specialist Veera Petäjä said the additional funding had allowed the agency to expand the package while maintaining its focus on quality, safety and long-term use.

The package also includes a soft ball funded through the government's "Finland on the Move" programme, which promotes physical activity across different age groups.

The initiative forms part of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government programme, adopted in 2023.

Photo: Kela

The ball features illustrations of animals and fruit, including English words such as "grapes" and "orange". Kela says the ball is intended to encourage interaction between babies and parents through play.

The 2026 package also features a new design by Finnish illustrator Eveliina Muotkavaara, titled Kuvitellaan tulevaa, meaning "Imagining the future".

Photo: Kela

The design uses a peach-coloured space theme intended to represent families' hopes for their children's future.

The cardboard box itself also serves as a sleeping space for newborn babies, continuing a feature associated with Finland's maternity package.

Kela selects the contents using product safety standards, durability requirements and feedback from families.

Finland introduced its maternity package in 1938, establishing a system that has become a recognised part of the country's support for families with newborn children.

The contents change annually, although the introduction date depends on when stocks of the previous package run out.

HT