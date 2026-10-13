The system, named UMAI, entered pilot use on 13 October 2026 and operates within a secure environment approved for handling information classified at national security level IV, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs has introduced an artificial intelligence assistant designed to process classified government information, taking a step towards the use of AI in sensitive public administration work.

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Level IV, known in Finland as TL IV, represents the lowest classification category for information requiring protection under the country's national security classification system. The designation covers material that authorities must handle under specific security requirements.

The ministry has initially provided access to a limited group of users who will test the system and assess its suitability for government operations.

The project aims to support ministry staff in their work while maintaining government control over information processing, technical infrastructure and security procedures.

According to the ministry, the pilot will provide experience of deploying artificial intelligence in government environments where confidentiality and information security requirements restrict the use of conventional AI services.

The Foreign Ministry and the Government ICT Centre Valtori are participating as pilot organisations in the development of a shared AI platform for Finland's central government.

Authorities intend to use feedback from the initial deployment to improve the system, identify technical requirements and assess opportunities to extend secure AI services to other government departments.

The ministry said the project would also contribute to developing national expertise in artificial intelligence and establishing common practices for its use across public administration.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen linked the initiative to Europe's efforts to maintain control over technologies and reduce dependence on external providers.

“In the age of AI, Europe must retain its ability to make its own choices and build sufficient capacity, competitiveness and capability to control critical technologies,” Valtonen said in the ministry's statement.

She added that European countries need the expertise and resources to assess artificial intelligence systems and determine how to use them according to their own requirements.

The government initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen European digital sovereignty, a policy objective focused on maintaining control over data, infrastructure and technologies.

The initial deployment remains a pilot project, with further development dependent on user experience and requirements identified during testing.

HT