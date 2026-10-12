The demonstration, organised by Finnish environmental group Luontoliitto, took place outside Google's offices on Arkadiankatu in central Helsinki between 4pm and 5pm.

Around 100 demonstrators gathered outside Google's Finnish headquarters in Helsinki on Monday to protest against forest clearances linked to the technology company's planned data centres in Muhos and Kajaani.

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Protesters accused the company of damaging Finland's forests and demanded stronger environmental legislation, including financial penalties for businesses responsible for biodiversity loss.

The demonstration followed reports that Google had carried out extensive tree felling at its proposed data centre site in Muhos, northern Finland, before completing an environmental impact assessment. Forest clearances have also taken place in Kajaani.

Under Finnish environmental legislation, projects involving the permanent removal of forest across a continuous area exceeding 200 hectares require an environmental impact assessment.

Questions have emerged over whether Google's operations complied with these requirements.

Finnish authorities have ordered Google's subsidiary Tuike Finland to halt environmentally damaging work at its planned data centre sites in Muhos and Kajaani until environmental impact assessments are completed.

The Finnish Supervisory Agency (LVV) said the restrictions cover tree felling, excavation and other construction activities. Google has agreed to comply with the order, acknowledging that it had failed to meet its own environmental standards while claiming that it acted in good faith under Finnish forestry legislation.

Protesters carried placards opposing data centre construction and demanding protection for forests and water resources. Some played drums and chanted slogans outside the building.

Police estimated attendance at between 50 and 100 people, while organisers placed the figure at approximately 150, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Officers monitored the demonstration and protected the entrance to Google's offices. Police said the event remained peaceful and that organisers had notified authorities beforehand.

Participants raised concerns about the environmental consequences of expanding data centre infrastructure, including electricity consumption, water use and the destruction of wildlife habitats.

Some demonstrators opposed the construction of data centres altogether, while others focused on the forest clearances and the adequacy of existing environmental safeguards.

The protesters called for legislation that would impose financial sanctions on companies responsible for environmental damage, with penalties linked to corporate income.

Luontoliitto said the demonstration reflected growing concern over the environmental consequences of data centre projects in Finland.

The protest also attracted a small group from the far-right Blue-and-Black movement, which gathered separately across the street. According to HS, fewer than ten members attended, and participants in the main demonstration shouted for them to leave.

Environmental campaigners have questioned whether Finland's current regulatory framework provides sufficient oversight of large technology infrastructure projects.

Organisers said Monday's gathering was an initial response to the forest clearance controversy, with further demonstrations under consideration.

Luontoliitto also announced plans to protest outside Finland's Ministry of the Environment on Tuesday morning between 8am and 9am.

HT