Snow began falling in Kainuu on Friday and continued overnight, leaving several areas covered by Saturday morning. The heaviest accumulation occurred in Puolanka, where measurements reached approximately 20 centimetres.

Finland has recorded its first snowfall of the autumn season, with snow reaching depths of 20 centimetres in parts of the country on Saturday, 10 October. The Finnish Meteorological Institute confirmed snow cover across Kainuu, Koillismaa, Lapland and North Savo, marking the arrival of winter conditions in northern and eastern Finland.

Other weather stations reported snow depths ranging from two to six centimetres.

Finland officially records the first snow of autumn when a weather station measures a continuous layer of at least one centimetre on the ground during its morning observation.

During daylight saving time, the measurement takes place at 9 am, while the winter observation takes place at 8 am.

Although snow began falling on Friday, the measurements taken on Saturday morning established the season's first snowfall under the institute's official definition.

The arrival of snow follows Finland's seasonal weather pattern, although the timing differs between regions. Central Finland generally experiences its first snowfall around the middle of October.

In Lapland, where winter lasts approximately seven months, snow generally arrives earlier than in southern Finland.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute distinguishes between the first recorded snowfall and permanent snow cover, which refers to the longest uninterrupted period during winter when at least one centimetre of snow remains on the ground.

The ground still retains heat from autumn, which contributes to snow melting. Nevertheless, the snow cover had shown little reduction by Saturday morning.

Forecasters expect little additional snowfall during the remainder of the weekend as the existing precipitation areas move eastwards.

A low-pressure system approaching from the southwest will instead bring rain to southern Finland from Saturday evening into the night.

In the Helsinki metropolitan area, Saturday will remain largely cloudy, with temperatures between five and ten degrees Celsius. The Baltic Sea continues to moderate temperatures along the southern coast.

Light drizzle is expected during the day, followed by more substantial rainfall as the low-pressure system approaches.

Sunday will bring similar conditions to the capital region, with clouds and intermittent drizzle.

Parts of central Finland might experience a mixture of rain and sleet overnight into Sunday morning, although forecasters do not expect any resulting snow to remain on the ground.

While southern and central Finland face cloudy conditions, parts of Lapland are expected to receive periods of sunshine on Saturday.

HT