A Finnish court has fined an 81-year-old man nearly €2,000 for keeping his parents' bodies in freezers for almost three decades at a property in Turku. The Varsinais-Suomi District Court convicted him of three offences involving the improper treatment of human remains and the violation of a grave. His 70-year-old brother also received a fine for his involvement in unauthorised digging at a family burial plot.

The parents died of natural causes in 1994 and 1995, but their eldest son, a trained physician, kept their remains in chest freezers inside an outbuilding rather than arranging their burial.

Police discovered the bodies in June 2024 during a search of the property. Investigators found the freezers surrounded by stored belongings and other items. One freezer had no electricity supply when officers arrived.

The older brother had collected his father's body from the University of Turku's pathology department in 1995, where the remains had been kept for six months. He also collected his mother's body from Åland Central Hospital and transported it by ferry to Turku.

During the trial, the man admitted storing the bodies but denied committing a crime. He maintained that he had followed his parents' wishes and intended to bury them in a family burial chamber.

He told investigators that his father wanted his body preserved for future scientific research rather than cremated or buried. The man also described plans to establish a burial chamber in Washington state in the United States.

The court rejected his defence, ruling that the parents' alleged wishes and his religious beliefs did not exempt him from complying with Finnish burial laws.

Prosecutors argued that the unlawful storage constituted a continuing offence lasting until police recovered the bodies in 2024. The court agreed, rejecting the defendant's argument that the alleged offences dated back to 1995 and had therefore expired under the statute of limitations.

The older brother received 110 income-linked day fines, with eight deducted to compensate for time spent in detention. His younger brother received 40 day fines, amounting to €640.

Both men were also convicted over digging at their family grave in Turku cemetery in October 2025. The court found that they had excavated a hole approximately 80 centimetres deep without permission.

The brothers claimed they were repairing a leaning gravestone, but the court concluded that the excavation was intended for a burial chamber.

The parents' remains were eventually buried at Turku cemetery in late 2025, with authorities from Lieto and Mariehamn arranging the burial.

The district court's ruling is not final, and both defendants have the right to appeal.

HT