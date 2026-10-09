The amendments will enter into force on 1 January 2027 , but a two-month transition period means the test requirement will apply only to applications submitted from March.

Finland will introduce a citizenship test from 1 March 2027, requiring most applicants aged between 18 and 64 to demonstrate knowledge of Finnish society, laws and history before obtaining citizenship. The Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) announced the arrangements on Friday as part of changes to the country's Citizenship Act.

The new requirement will apply to citizenship applications submitted through the Enter Finland online service or at a Finnish Immigration Service office on or after 1 March 2027.

Applicants who submit their citizenship applications before that date will not need to meet the civic knowledge requirement, according to Migri. Those applying from March must pass the test before submitting their applications unless they qualify for an exemption or meet the requirement through education.

The test forms the final stage of the Finnish government's programme to tighten citizenship rules. Earlier amendments increased residency requirements and introduced changes concerning applicants' financial resources.

Migri said applicants must continue to meet existing citizenship conditions, including language proficiency and financial requirements.

The examination will assess knowledge of Finnish legislation, fundamental rights, human rights, equality, gender equality, history and culture. Questions will draw on learning materials prepared by the University of Helsinki in cooperation with Migri.

The agency plans to publish the study materials on its website around the end of 2026, allowing applicants to prepare independently.

The test will take place on computers and consist of multiple-choice questions. Applicants will choose between Finnish and Swedish, the country's two official languages.

Migri will organise between six and ten national examination sessions annually at locations across Finland. During 2027, tests will take place in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Tampere, Turku, Oulu, Kuopio, Vaasa and Rovaniemi.

The agency has not announced examination dates, registration procedures or the participation fee. It expects to publish further information around the beginning of 2027.

Applicants who pass the examination will receive a result that remains valid indefinitely, allowing them to apply for citizenship at a later date without repeating the test.

Not everyone will need to sit the examination. Applicants who have completed the Finnish or Swedish matriculation examination, or obtained a higher education degree taught in either language in Finland, will meet the civic knowledge requirement through their qualifications.

People with health conditions, disabilities or other serious circumstances that prevent them from taking the examination over the long term will also be eligible to request an exemption.

Migri will offer special examination arrangements for applicants with disabilities, illnesses or difficulties with reading and writing. Those unable to read or write will have the option of taking an oral examination.

The requirement will apply only to people aged 18 to 64 who seek citizenship through an application.

Migri has published information about the amendments and answers to frequently asked questions on its website.

The agency has urged prospective applicants to check that they meet all citizenship requirements before applying, warning that incomplete applications or missing documents will delay processing and that applicants who fail to meet the conditions risk rejection.

HT