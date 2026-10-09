The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) said on Thursday that the weather system would bring widespread rain to southern and central Finland, with precipitation reaching 30–40 millimetres in some areas.

Finland faces heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible snowfall as a low-pressure system moves across the country on Friday, 9 October, with the first measurable snow of the autumn expected in parts of the northeast by Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals will generally range between 5 and 25 millimetres, although parts of central Finland are forecast to receive up to 40 millimetres or more. Southern areas are expected to see between 5 and 20 millimetres.

The low-pressure system will also strengthen easterly and north-easterly winds, particularly across western sea areas and central Finland.

Weather warnings have been issued for Friday, with storm-force gusts expected at sea. Strong gusts on land risk causing local damage in Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia, North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu, according to a forecast published by Foreca meteorologist Joonas Koskela.

Heavy rainfall is also expected to raise river levels, particularly in western Finland.

In northern parts of the country, precipitation is forecast to turn into sleet or snow during Friday, especially in Kainuu and Koillismaa.

Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate in these areas on Friday evening as temperatures fall and roads become slippery.

By Saturday morning, parts of Koillismaa and Kainuu could record the first measurable snow of the season.

Under Finland's meteorological definition, the first snow is officially recorded when at least one centimetre of snow covers the ground at an observation station at 9am during daylight saving time.

"Statistically, the first half of October is a fairly typical time for the first snow in northern Finland," FMI meteorologist Jani Sorsa said in the institute's forecast.

The low-pressure system is expected to move eastwards by Saturday, allowing colder northern air to spread across much of Finland.

Daytime temperatures in Lapland will fall to just a few degrees above freezing, with some areas remaining below zero. In southern and central Finland, temperatures are forecast to range between 5 °C and 10 °C.

Lapland is expected to escape much of the rainfall as a high-pressure system keeps conditions calmer in the north.

Foreca reported that temperatures in Lapland on Friday morning might approach the lowest readings recorded so far this autumn. The season's lowest temperature to date was −6.6 °C, measured in Tulppio, Savukoski, in late August.

October has so far been several degrees warmer than average across Finland, according to the FMI.

Sorsa said temperatures were expected to rise again around the middle of next week as south-westerly winds strengthen, bringing milder and more unsettled conditions during the first week of the autumn school holidays.

HT