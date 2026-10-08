Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen issued the decisions on Wednesday, covering properties in Kotka, Viitasaari, Miehikkälä and Imatra.

Finland has rejected six applications involving buyers from outside the EU and European Economic Area seeking to acquire properties in four municipalities, with one transaction blocked over concerns about national security and security of supply.

The applicants seeking properties in Kotka, Viitasaari and Miehikkälä included citizens of Russia, Montenegro and Israel, according to the Ministry of Defence.

An application concerning property in Imatra came from a company registered in Italy whose owners are from outside the EU and EEA.

The proposed uses included rental and recreational purposes.

The ministry rejected the application concerning the property in Kotka after assessing that the transaction posed a potential threat to Finland’s national security and security of supply. The decision was made under the Act on Permit Requirements for Certain Real Estate Acquisitions.

The ministry did not disclose details about the property or the security considerations linked to its location.

The other five applications involving properties in Viitasaari, Miehikkälä and Imatra were rejected because the applicants failed to provide information and statements requested by the ministry despite receiving reminders.

The ministry based those decisions on the law governing permits for certain property acquisitions and the Administrative Procedure Act.

“A rigorous control of real estate transactions reduces security threats against Finland,” Häkkänen said.

“In one of the cases, we prevented a transaction that could have had implications for Finland’s security because of the location of the real estate.”

Häkkänen said applicants cannot avoid the permit process by failing to submit information required for a security assessment.

The six decisions are not yet legally final.

Finland requires buyers from outside the EU and EEA to obtain permission from the Defence Ministry for property purchases under legislation that took effect in 2020. Authorities have the power to prevent transactions when they identify risks involving national security, defence or security of supply.

Earlier this year in June, Häkkänen blocked 14 property purchases involving non-EU and non-EEA buyers in Asikkala, Hyrynsalmi, Imatra, Laukaa, Pöytyä, Rautjärvi and Rovaniemi.

Those applications involved citizens of China, Ukraine, Turkey and India as well as companies owned by citizens of those countries.

HT