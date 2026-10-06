The Finnish Immigration Service, known as Migri, issued the penalties during summer 2026. None of the decisions has yet gained legal force.

Finland’s Immigration Service has imposed financial penalties on six employers for employing third-country nationals who were staying in the country illegally. The largest penalty reached €30,000 after authorities found that a construction employer had continued the practice despite previous intervention.

Finnish law allows Migri to impose a penalty on an employer that employs a third-country national who has no legal right to remain in Finland.

Penalties range from €1,250 to €37,530 under the Employment Contracts Act. In some cases, employers also face responsibility for costs linked to returning an employee who was staying in Finland illegally.

“The purpose of the penalty is to reduce the attractiveness of illegal immigration and undeclared work,” Tuuli Huhtilainen, process owner for employed person residence permits at Migri, said in the agency’s statement.

Huhtilainen said authorities consider factors including whether the employer acted intentionally, whether the conduct occurred repeatedly and how many people without legal residence status the employer employed.

Migri handled 10 reports involving suspected illegal employment. The agency decided to impose penalties in seven cases. Two involved the same employer, leaving six employers subject to penalties.

The reports originated from the police, the Finnish Supervisory Agency and Migri’s own permit processing operations. Employers have an opportunity to respond to allegations before the agency reaches a decision.

The largest penalty, €30,000, went to an employer in the building construction sector.

According to Migri, at least four people staying in Finland illegally had worked for the company over several years. The agency said the employer continued its conduct despite warnings from authorities and a fine issued by police.

Migri imposed a €10,000 penalty on a food manufacturing company that had employed two people without legal residence status for three years.

Both employees held valid residence permits when their employment began. Migri treated that fact as a factor supporting a lower penalty.

Three other employers received penalties of €5,000 each. Two operate in the food and beverage service sector. The third operates in the construction of ships and floating structures.

Migri did not identify the employers.

HT