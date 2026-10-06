The negotiations will begin on 8 October and affect employees whose positions depend on grants from the Funding Centre for Social Welfare and Health Organisations, known as STEA.

The Finnish Refugee Council will start change negotiations covering 21 employees as the organisation prepares for cuts to state funding. Up to 15 employees face dismissal, while the duties of another six workers could change as part of a restructuring.

The talks will also cover employees whose work could be affected by organisational changes. The council said possible measures include redundancies, changes to job descriptions, transfers to other positions and a reorganisation of work.

The government plans to cut state grants for social welfare and health organisations by €84 million next year. The reduction represents about one-third of the grants awarded this year.

The Finnish Refugee Council said the funding cuts had forced the organisation to prepare changes to its operations.

“When funding falls this quickly and significantly, we also face difficult choices and have to adjust our operations,” executive director Annu Lehtinen said in the council’s statement.

She said the decisions would affect both employees and the support provided to people served by the organisation.

The Finnish Refugee Council specialises in forced migration and has worked with refugees and other displaced people for more than 60 years. The organisation said the restructuring aims to protect its work with people affected by forced migration as funding declines.

The council will receive about €1.3 million in STEA grants in 2026. Helsingin Sanomat reported that around 80 per cent of the funding for its work in Finland comes from those grants.

The newspaper also reported that Lehtinen warned in June that the organisation’s domestic operations faced closure from the start of next year. Her assessment followed proposed funding criteria from Social Affairs and Health Minister Wille Rydman.

The criteria were later changed. Finland’s Chancellor of Justice had raised legal concerns about the original criteria. The government subsequently decided to set the grant criteria through a government decree.

HT