More than 5,000 households were without electricity at around 11am, according to an electricity outage map maintained by Finnish Energy. The Ostrobothnia rescue service had received 12 damage-prevention assignments by that point.

Strong autumn winds swept across Finland on Tuesday, cutting electricity to thousands of households and bringing gusts above 20 metres per second to western parts of the country. Forecasters expect colder air to follow the storm, while another low-pressure system is due later this week.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute issued wind warnings across Finland apart from Lapland. Western winds were forecast to reach dangerous levels in places during Tuesday afternoon, with the main risk concentrated in western and central regions.

Meteorologist Heikki Sinisalo said in the institute's forecast that damage was possible across most of Finland outside Lapland.

“The situation looks worst in the Ostrobothnia regions, Pirkanmaa and Central Finland,” Sinisalo said.

The strongest inland gusts were forecast to exceed 20 metres per second.

Forecasters expect falling trees and power cuts in areas affected by the strongest winds. Ostrobothnia, Pirkanmaa, Satakunta and Central Finland face some of the highest wind speeds.

Winds are forecast to ease during Tuesday evening. Gusty conditions will continue across parts of Finland on Wednesday, with the strongest winds shifting north.

A change in temperature will follow. Colder air from the north-west will move across Finland behind the low-pressure system.

Foreca meteorologist Sara Salonen wrote that precipitation around Kilpisjärvi on Wednesday could fall mainly as snow. Fell tops in the area could receive their first continuous snow cover of the season.

Another low-pressure system is expected from Thursday. Rain will spread into western Finland before becoming widespread south of Lapland on Friday. Some areas could receive substantial rainfall.

Temperatures will also fall. Southern Finland started the week with daytime readings around 15 °C, but temperatures are expected to remain below 10 °C in many areas later in the week. Northern Lapland will approach 0 °C during daytime by the end of the week.

Despite the colder spell, the ECMWF monthly forecast issued on 4 October points to a milder and wetter October than the seasonal norm across much of Finland. The forecast places temperatures above the long-term average nationwide during 12–18 October, alongside above-average rainfall.

For 19 October through 1 November, the monthly outlook continues to favour temperatures above seasonal averages, though confidence falls for the later forecast periods.

HT