In 2025, 3.1% of boys aged six to eight started ADHD medication, up from 2.9% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2017.

The share of young boys starting ADHD medication in Finland has more than doubled since 2017, with use remaining above comparable levels in Sweden and Norway, according to data published by Finland’s Social Insurance Institution, Kela.

A total of 4,160 boys in the age group received ADHD medication during 2025. Of those, 2,352 started treatment during the year, while 1,808 had started earlier. Overall, 5.3% of boys aged six to eight received at least one ADHD medicine during the year.

The proportion receiving medication had risen from 2.2% in 2017 to 5.4% in 2023. The rate remained at 5.4% in 2024 before falling to 5.3% last year.

“ADHD medication among young boys has settled at quite a high level, although the strongest growth appears to have slowed,” Kela research manager Miika Vuori said. He said researchers need more evidence on the reasons behind the trend and how medication reaches children.

Kela also found differences between Finland’s wellbeing services counties.

In North Savo, 5.3% of boys aged six to eight started ADHD medication in 2025, followed by 5.2% in North Karelia. Helsinki and Ostrobothnia recorded the lowest rates at 1.6%.

The gap widened when researchers counted all boys who received medication during the year, including those who had started treatment earlier. The proportion reached 12.9% in North Karelia and 10.2% in North Savo, compared with 2.6% in Helsinki.

Kela said its register data do not explain the reasons for these differences. Researchers plan to examine access to healthcare, treatment pathways, staff availability and non-drug support.

The Finnish figures also exceed those reported in Sweden and Norway, although Kela cautioned that differences in age groups, registers and measurement methods limit direct comparisons.

Swedish data showed that 2.7% of boys aged five to nine received ADHD medication in 2025. Using the same age range, the Finnish rate stood at 5.7%.

Among boys aged six to 12, medication use in Norway increased from 2.6% in 2017 to 3.8% in 2025. Finland recorded an increase from 3.9% to 9.8% for the same age group.

Kela based its Finnish analysis on records of reimbursed medicine purchases between 2017 and 2025. Åland was excluded from the regional comparison.

Kela researchers are preparing data that will follow groups of children over time, covering medication, rehabilitation and use of health and social services.

HT