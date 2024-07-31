Ari-Juhani Punkka , a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), stated to STT on Tuesday evening that people in virtually all parts of the country should be prepared for rain in the coming days. Thunderstorms, he added, are possible in central and southern parts of the country.

FINNS are advised to keep umbrellas, rain boots and other rain gear on hand at least for the remainder of this week.

“If showers and thunderstorms hit urban areas, also modest floods may be possible,” he added to the news agency.

The rains will also ensure temperatures remain relatively cool. Punkka revealed that night temperatures could fall as low as 12–14°C in parts of North Ostrobothnia and Eastern Lapland. Satakunta and Southwest Finland, by contrast, should offer the most summery weather, with the mercury possibly creeping above the 20°C mark.

Rains, though, will increase in frequency as the week unfolds and temperatures of over 20°C will be hard to come by, according to Punkka. Northern Lapland will offer the best chance to avoid rains at the end of the week.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT