The consumption of meat hit an all-time high of 81.3 kilos per capita in 2018, but it has since decreased year after year, dropping below the 78-kilo mark last year for the first time since 2014. The consumption of beef decreased by 0.4 kilos and that of pork by 1.0 kilos from the previous year, but the consumption of poultry increased by nearly a kilo in 2023.

Although the statistics are based on production, storage and import volumes – not what happens ultimately to the imported, produced or stored meat – the statistics offer an indication of changes in dietary habits in Finland, Kyösti Arovuori, an agricultural economist at Luke, told STT on Wednesday.

“When you compile the statistics the same way year after year, you eliminate shock effects from the results in the long term. That’s when you can make apt interpretations about the statistics,” he said.

Meat consumption, he viewed, could have decreased even more last year even it had not been for a drop in beef prices.

Arovuori described the ongoing phenomenon as the levelling out of consumption after a sharp increase in meat demand at the start of last decade. The change, he added, is explained mostly by economic factors.

“Prices started falling sharply in May 2014. At the same time, we saw counter-sanctions brought on Europe by Russia, which muddled food markets in Europe. Meat became more affordable, and people bought more of it,” he recounted.

“In recent years, though, food prices have increased.”

He also pointed to dietary trends and alternative protein sources as reasons for the fluctuations in meat consumption.

“The popularity of plant-based foods hasn’t grown as quickly as previously in the past few years, but it’s still growing. The pace has also been slowed down by price hikes concerning such foods. Last year was favourable for meat in this regard,” he said to STT.

