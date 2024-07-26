YLE on Monday revealed that Centres for Economic Development, Transport and Environment (ELY Centres) have received a flood of applications from forest owners for permanent protection under Metso, a state-funded programme for voluntary conservation in Southern Finland.

FOREST OWNERS in Finland are quite literally lining up to protect their forests.

The applications cover an area that can be up to 10 times larger than the one budgeted for by the government.

The government has allocated 20 million euros for the permanent conservation programme for 2024. By comparison, state subsidies for fur farms could exceed 50 million euros this year, according to Ilta-Sanomat.

Henri Mommo, the director of sales at the Forest Management Association in Päijänne, Central Finland, reminded the public broadcasting company that compensation is a key incentive for forest owners specifically in regards to permanent protection.

“Even if the current owner was ready to protect a valuable area without compensation, you never know when the area gets a new owner,” he pointed out.

An unprotected forest area can also be harvested in response to unexpected financial hardship.

Due to the lack of funding for conservation, forest management associations have advised forest owners to instead apply for 10-year agreements on environmental aid under Metso. “After 10 years, you can do whatever you want with the forest. It’s a fixed-term deal and the compensation is smaller,” said Mommo.

In Central Finland, the compensation for permanent protection has been up to 15,000 euros per hectare, compared to the roughly 3,000 euros per hectare granted under environmental aid agreements. The aid is additionally subjected to tax, whereas the compensation for permanent protection is tax free.

Mommo proposed to the public broadcasting company that the government tackle the problem by introducing instalment plans. “The state is a reliable debtor. I’m sure many would be ready to agree to a 20-year payment plan, for instance,” he mused.

In 2023, almost 10,000 hectares of forest habitats were protected in Southern Finland under Metso. Over half, or 5,100 hectares, of the total was protected under the 10-year environmental aid agreements and about 4,300 hectares under permanent conservation agreements.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT