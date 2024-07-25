The main suspect, a 30-year-old man from Savonlinna, was found to have been producing, bottling, and selling the doping substances himself.

Finnish Customs has successfully concluded a thorough investigation into a significant doping substance smuggling and distribution network. The probe, which lasted approximately 18 months, revealed that an individual had been importing raw doping materials from China and manufacturing and distributing them across Finland.

During the investigation, Customs seized approximately 450 doses of various doping substances, while the suspect is believed to have distributed around 1,900 doses in total.

Major Seizure of Doping Ampoules

Customs officials confiscated around 1,000 ampoules of doping substances from the suspect's possession. The investigation also uncovered that the suspect had ordered about six kilograms of doping powder from abroad, which could be used to produce several thousand ampoules.

The substances seized included a wide array of doping agents, such as testosterone in numerous forms, sustanon, trenbolone, nandrolone, stanozolol, and drostanolone.

A typical doping cycle involves about two months of active use followed by a two-month break, making a complete cycle around four months.

“This case represents an exceptionally large-scale criminal operation, requiring extensive time and resources to investigate. The operation was highly professional and well-organized, with the suspect manufacturing and labeling all the doping substances he sold. The investigation involved significant cooperation with international authorities,” said Tatu Suvikas, Senior Customs Inspector and head of the investigation unit in Turku.

Doping Substances Sourced from China

The investigation revealed that the doping substances originated from China and were shipped by airfreight in multiple batches via Germany to Finland, eventually being distributed to various postal locations across the country.

Six individuals have been implicated in the smuggling network, with suspects located in Savonlinna, Jyväskylä, Turku, Juva, Valkeakoski, and the United States. These individuals are suspected of procuring, selling, and distributing the doping substances.

The case began to unravel when the main suspect crashed his vehicle into a guardrail in Rauma in February 2023. The suspect attempted to hide the doping substances in the woods, but authorities quickly recovered them. Equipment used for manufacturing doping substances was also seized from his possession. Two individuals in the vehicle were arrested and detained on suspicion of aggravated doping offenses.

The case has now been transferred to the Western Finland Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges.

HT