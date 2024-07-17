Nora Immonen , Finavia’s Head of Commercial Business at Helsinki Airport, noted, “The growing popularity of lounges among air passengers is a global phenomenon.

Responding to a significant increase in demand, Helsinki Airport is set to double its lounge facilities, greatly enhancing passenger services. This expansion reflects a global trend where air travelers, especially those on leisure trips, seek more comfortable and enjoyable airport experiences.

The demand for lounge facilities at Helsinki Airport has also increased sharply in recent years.”

New Lounges and Major Renovations

Europe’s largest lounge operator, Swissport, will open a new Aspire lounge at gate 22 around the turn of the year. Additionally, the existing Aspire lounge at gate 27 will undergo renovation and is set to reopen in 2025.

In July, Finnair unveiled a new two-section lounge at the loft near gate 21, adding 1,500 square meters of lounge space and 440 seats, nearly 150 more than before. The new lounge can be accessed via escalator or elevator.

"Travelers are embarking on more leisure trips, and the need for a premium experience at the airport has risen. We are enhancing Helsinki Airport’s services in line with travel trends, which is reflected in high customer satisfaction. The renovated lounges offer even more opportunities to relax and enjoy the journey," Immonen said.

After the renovations, Helsinki Airport will boast a total of 3,000 square meters of lounge space.

Continuing Lounge Services

The existing Aspire Lounge at gate 13, Plaza Premium Lounge at gate 40, and Finnair Lounge at gate 52 will maintain their current services. Passengers can purchase admission to all Aspire and Plaza Premium lounges.

“Comprehensive lounge services combined with new hotel and meeting services are a welcome addition for both business and leisure passengers at Helsinki Airport,” added Immonen.

List of Lounges at Helsinki Airport

Aspire Lounge, Gate 13, Schengen

Aspire Lounge, Gate 22, Schengen (opens late 2024 to early 2025)

(opens late 2024 to early 2025) Aspire Lounge, Gate 27, Schengen (reopens spring 2025)

(reopens spring 2025) Finnair Lounge, Near Gate 21 (3rd floor, access by escalator or elevator), Schengen

Finnair Lounge, Gate 52, Non-Schengen

Plaza Premium Lounge, Gate 40, Non-Schengen

With these expansions and upgrades, Helsinki Airport aims to provide an even more pleasant and luxurious travel experience, catering to the evolving needs of modern air travelers.

