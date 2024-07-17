The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs suspended Schengen visa applications for wild-berry pickers at the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok earlier this year.

For the first time , Thai wild-berry pickers traveling to Finland for the summer harvest are required to have a residence permit for an employed person. This change follows serious concerns about human trafficking during the 2023 harvest season and new legislative amendments in Thailand. All applications submitted by the pickers have now been processed.

This decision was influenced by the trafficking allegations and the need for a more regulated approach to ensure fair labor practices.

New Permit Process for Wild-Berry Pickers

The new requirement subjects wild-berry pickers to the same permit conditions as other foreign employees. The process involves two stages: first, the application is reviewed by an Employment and Economic Development Office, which includes labor market testing. Then, the Finnish Immigration Service assesses the residence conditions and potential risks before making a final decision.

Out of approximately 1,300 applications, about 900 were approved, while around 400 were denied. All applicants are Thai citizens.

Addressing Challenges and Ensuring Fair Treatment

During the application process, the Finnish Immigration Service identified ongoing challenges in the sector. Applications with indications of labor exploitation or human trafficking were denied. Interviews were used to verify discrepancies between the information provided by employers and employees.

“Even if the terms of employment meet the requirements on paper, interviews help us assess the actual situation. If the information differs significantly, we investigate further,” said Tuuli Huhtilainen, Process Owner for the Finnish Immigration Service.

Particular attention is given to cases where the applicant's net income is low, or the costs for accommodation and meals are high. There are concerns about applicants being at risk of debt or having limited contact with authorities due to intermediary coordinators.

Future Legislative Amendments

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment is considering extending the Seasonal Workers Act to include wild-berry pickers, currently only covering garden berry pickers. These amendments are expected to take effect for the 2025 harvest season.

Efficient Processing Times

Finnish authorities prioritized processing these residence permit applications swiftly. Most applications were submitted in late May or June, with positive decisions taking an average of 20 days and negative decisions about 35 days. The Finnish mission in Bangkok facilitated the process with additional resources and cooperation between various authorities.

After receiving a residence permit, wild-berry pickers must also obtain permission from Thai authorities to leave the country, which is beyond the influence of Finnish authorities.

“We will continue processing applications throughout the summer if necessary and will implement the new procedure next year,” Huhtilainen confirmed.

This new requirement aims to ensure fair treatment and better working conditions for wild-berry pickers, addressing past issues and setting a standard for future harvest seasons.

HT