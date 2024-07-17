Among the newest residents are two musk ox calves. These births are particularly exciting, as the last musk ox calf before last year's was born in the early 2000s.

Korkeasaari Zoo is celebrating a summer full of new arrivals, bringing joy to visitors and conservation program coordinators alike. This season has welcomed a variety of new animal offspring, including musk ox calves, Pallas's cat kittens, and many more.

The young calves remain close to their mothers, and their well-being is closely monitored during these critical first months.

Spring also brought the birth of Pallas's cat kittens. Following health checks, the two male kittens have been dewormed and microchipped. Now two months old, the energetic kittens can often be seen exploring their outdoor enclosure.

The zoo's forest reindeer herd has grown with the addition of four new calves, who can be seen with their mothers in the Korpi area enclosure. Forest reindeer born at Korkeasaari have been relocated to national parks as part of the MetsäpeuraLIFE reintroduction project from 2016 to 2023. Ensuring the genetic diversity of the zoo's reindeer population is crucial for the success of conservation and reintroduction efforts.

Korkeasaari is home to one of Europe's few breeding herds of goitered gazelles. This year, the herd has been strengthened by three new calves. The markhor, or screw-horn goats, have welcomed five kids this season. The zoo maintains the studbook for the species and ensures the genetic diversity of the captive population. Nearby, the Persian sheep flock has grown with the birth of twins, who are now three months old. Every new birth is vital for the conservation of this endangered species.

In the Africasia House's desert area, village weavers have hatched chicks. The weaver chicks grow in impressive hanging nests built by the males. The dwarf mongooses in the same area have also had offspring. These social animals live in family groups where only the alpha pair breeds, with others assisting in the care of the young. The tropical side of the house has its own happy news: a pair of blue-capped cordon-bleus has had chicks, marking the first time this EEP program species has bred at Korkeasaari. Additionally, ruffs in the Borealia House have successfully nested, and a peafowl chick can be seen in the peafowl enclosure.

Earlier this spring, Korkeasaari's bearded vultures welcomed a chick named Qotka. The male chick has since taken flight as part of a reintroduction project in the German Alps, where it was renamed Wiggerl. Previous bearded vulture chicks from Korkeasaari have been released into the wild in France's Vercors Nature Park, Corsica, and Andalusia, Spain.

The birth of new animals is always a cause for celebration, especially for species involved in joint conservation programs. "The mission of modern, responsible zoos is to collaboratively ensure the survival of captive populations, keeping them viable and diverse to support the reinforcement or revival of wild populations when necessary. Facilitating natural reproductive behaviors is also crucial for the well-being of the animals, and we strive to make this possible," said Curator Ulla Tuomainen.

Animals born at Korkeasaari Zoo are named according to a different letter each year. In 2024, the names start with the letter Q. A list of hundreds of name suggestions collected from visitors has already provided names such as Qääpä, Qorpi, Qaamos, Quasima, Qaia, Qasim, Quentin, Queenie, Qira, Qiana, Qerttu, Quisma, and Quiller.

