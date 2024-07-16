Spanning six days, the grand event featured 1,864 teams, marking another successful year since its inception in 1976.

The highly anticipated Helsinki Cup has successfully concluded, captivating thousands of young soccer enthusiasts. This year, the prestigious tournament saw participation from 34,000 children and teenagers, ending on a high note with 14 thrilling finals held at Bolt Arena today.

The tournament is celebrated for its high standards, seamless organization, and top-notch facilities, all of which have left a lasting impression on the participants.

"The success of the tournament is rooted in its quality. The schedules were well-organized, officiating was top-tier, fields were in perfect condition, and the entertaining side events kept participants engaged," said Kirsi Kavanne, CEO of Helsinki Cup.

The international tournament was a vibrant presence across Helsinki, Espoo, and Vantaa throughout the week. Participants aged 7 to 18 came from all over the globe, with nearly 100 international teams representing 20 countries. Notable contingents arrived from Brazil, Iceland, the United States, and Estonia.

"We received much appreciation for the smooth organization, the natural beauty, cleanliness, efficient public transport, and the charm of Helsinki. Our tournament guides have been invaluable in assisting the visiting teams," Kavanne added with a smile.

The tournament was a celebration of young athletes playing soccer with passion, making new friends, and enjoying new experiences. The opening ceremony was a lively affair, with trumpets and drumbeats echoing across Senate Square as the parade took over central Helsinki. The Love The Ball Center in Käpylä attracted thousands of visitors daily, offering mini-competitions and raffles.

"For many, the Helsinki Cup is the highlight of the summer, creating lifelong memories. It’s a family-friendly football carnival with the grandeur of a major soccer festival," emphasized Kavanne.

Nearly 6,000 matches were played on high-quality grass fields across 20 venues in Helsinki, Espoo, and Vantaa. The event attracted around 300,000 attendees, including participants, summer workers, partners, referees, and team leaders.

"This year, we focused on anti-bullying and positive encouragement. We reminded supporters to cheer for all children and distributed a ‘Model Encouragement Card’ to the best supporters at each game. Positive encouragement motivates kids to stay active and teaches them the importance of fair play," Kavanne noted.

Celebrating its largest edition to date, the Helsinki Cup was held for the 49th time. Next year marks the 50th anniversary, promising an even more spectacular event. The jubilee tournament will be held in close cooperation with the City of Helsinki, featuring nostalgic moments, interviews with famous players and coaches, and an unforgettable Helsinki Cup experience for both players and spectators.

