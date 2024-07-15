Approximately 250 used bicycles of various types and sizes will be available for sale.

Finnish Customs will hold an auction to sell bicycles that were seized at the eastern border from asylum seekers. The auction is scheduled for July 20, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM at Kansantie 1, 98900 Salla, Kansankentura. Prospective buyers can preview the bicycles from 9:30 AM.

These bicycles were left in the custody of Customs by asylum seekers arriving at Finland’s eastern border.

The auction is conducted under the EU Customs Code (EU 952/2013) Article 198 and the Finnish Customs Act (302/2016) Section 80. Customs does not guarantee the condition, quality, safety, or suitability of the bicycles for their original use. All items are sold as-is at the time of the sale.

Items purchased at the auction cannot be exchanged or returned. Payment is required at the auction site and can be made in cash or by debit/credit card. A 24% value-added tax (VAT) will be added to the auction price. VAT-registered buyers must report the VAT to the tax administration if the purchase is for business purposes. Other buyers will pay the VAT at the auction, based on the auction price as defined by the VAT Act Section 88. More information on VAT can be found on the tax administration's website (vero.fi).

The purchase price must be paid within one hour after the auction ends. Ownership and possession of the items will be transferred to the buyer once the payment is made. Customs reserves the right to cancel the sale if the buyer fails to pay within the specified time.

All bicycles must be removed from the auction site by July 20, 2024. If not collected by 6:00 PM on that day, ownership will revert to the state, and the paid auction price will not be refunded.

This auction presents a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire bicycles at potentially reduced prices while also helping Customs clear seized items efficiently.

