The bust took place in June 2024, when Customs officials stopped a vehicle with foreign plates at the Port of Naantali.

Finnish Customs have successfully intercepted a significant cocaine consignment in one of the largest drug seizures the region has seen in recent years. The 15-kilogram haul, discovered in a car arriving from Sweden, has an estimated street value exceeding 2.25 million euros.

The car, arriving on a ferry from Sweden, was driven by a Denmark resident. A thorough inspection revealed a cleverly constructed hidden compartment within the vehicle's structure, housing the substantial cocaine stash.

According to Customs’ lead investigator Kimmo Kaunisto, this seizure is notable, especially when compared to the previous year's total confiscation of 16 kilograms of cocaine. "This is one of the largest narcotics seizures at the Turku area ports," Kaunisto stated, highlighting the significance of the operation.

Preliminary investigations suggest the cocaine was concealed in the vehicle elsewhere in Europe before being transported through Denmark and Sweden to Finland. Upon request, Danish authorities conducted a search of the suspect’s apartment, seizing a small quantity of cocaine and several forged IDs.

The estimated 15 kilograms of cocaine would have been sufficient for approximately 150,000 doses, a substantial quantity indicating a significant threat to public health and safety. Finnish Customs collaborated extensively with investigation units across other EU countries to track the smuggling route and gather intelligence on the operation.

A Romanian national has been detained and remains in custody as the investigation continues. Finnish Customs are treating the case as an aggravated narcotics offense, reflecting the severity and scale of the smuggling attempt.

The preliminary investigation is expected to conclude by summer 2024, after which the case will be handed over to the Prosecution District of Western Finland for the consideration of charges. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts by Finnish Customs to combat drug trafficking and maintain security at the nation’s borders.

