Finnish Customs has recently seen an uptick in the interception of hair loss treatments ordered online. Many of these medications contain minoxidil, which is available over-the-counter in Finnish pharmacies. However, importing these medications via mail from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) is either restricted or outright prohibited.

While minoxidil can be legally purchased in Finland, importing it from non-EEA countries is not allowed. For orders within the EEA, there are specific limitations: individuals can only order up to a three-month supply, and the medications must be for personal use. If the medication requires a prescription, the buyer must have a valid prescription or a doctor’s certificate.

“It is the buyer’s responsibility to ensure that the medication can be legally imported into Finland. Special attention should be paid to the origin of the medication. If the online retailer’s warehouse is outside the EEA, the medication cannot be shipped to Finland, even if the retailer operates within the EEA,” advises Anne Pullinen, a senior inspector at Finnish Customs.

Customs and Fimea’s Roles in Medication Importation

In Finland, the Finnish Medicines Agency (Fimea) is responsible for classifying medications, and all restrictions and regulations regarding medications should be checked with Fimea. Customs enforces these importation restrictions and has the authority to request additional documentation. If the import conditions are not met, the medications are confiscated, and the buyer loses both the medications and their money.

The EEA includes EU countries plus Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

